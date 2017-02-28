Programming Note: WTIC will air President Trump's Address To A Joint Session Of Congress tonight at 9pm

Deadly Fire In Westbook

February 28, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: fire, Westbrook

WESTBOOK, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A man is dead after fire struck a condominium in Westbrook.

Authorities say the blaze at the Ocean View Village condos on Economy Drive was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Firefighers found the man dead in a unit on the basement level. They suspect he died of smoke inhalation. His name has not yet been released.

The fire was contained to one unit, though 10 residents were evacuated for a time. It took firefighters about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire.

What sparked the blaze remains under investigation.

