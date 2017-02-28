Programming Note: WTIC will air President Trump's Address To A Joint Session Of Congress tonight at 9pm

Connecticut Family Whose Dog Was Killed By Cops Gets $885K

February 28, 2017 9:55 AM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s capital city has agreed to pay nearly $900,000 to a family whose dog was killed by two police officers 11 years ago.

Hartford police Sgts. Johnmichael O’Hare and Anthony Pia entered a fenced yard without a warrant in 2006 after receiving a bad tip that weapons had been stashed in an abandoned car.

The officers said they fatally shot one of Glen Harris’ pet Saint Bernards in front of Harris’ daughter when the animal growled and sprinted at them.

Harris filed a federal civil rights lawsuit saying they suffered emotional distress and his family’s constitutional rights were violated.

The $885,000 settlement, approved by the city council on Monday night, includes damages and legal costs. The Hartford Courant reports it also indemnifies the officers.

 

