Programming Note: WTIC will air President Trump's Address To A Joint Session Of Congress tonight at 9pm

Coalition Calls For Federal Probe Into Failing Foundations

February 28, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Eastern Connecticut, failing foundations

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The The Connecticut Coalition Against Crumbling Basements is calling for a federal investigation into the failing foundations plaguing homeowners in Eastern Connecticut.

Coalition president Tim Heim told a rally outside the Legislative Office Building Tuesday, that the U.S. Attorney’s Office should investigate the matter, and that affected homeowners should not be forced to pay for their homes twice in the form of costly repairs.

The rally occurred on the same day that a legislative committee heard testimony on six bills seeking to address crumbling foundations. Some of the proposals seek to provide loan assistance to help affected homeowners make repairs. Heim says none of the proposals goes far enough.

Some 500 homeowners have filed complaints about failing foundations. The problem was traced to a quarry that produced a concrete mix containing pyrrhotite, which apparently reacted with oxygen and water and lead to severe foundation cracks. A final state Department of Consumer Protection report says J.J. Mottes was the only company that made the concrete.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia