Coalition Calls For Federal Probe Into Failing Foundations

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The The Connecticut Coalition Against Crumbling Basements is calling for a federal investigation into the failing foundations plaguing homeowners in Eastern Connecticut.
Coalition president Tim Heim told a rally outside the Legislative Office Building Tuesday, that the U.S. Attorney’s Office should investigate the matter, and that affected homeowners should not be forced to pay for their homes twice in the form of costly repairs.
The rally occurred on the same day that a legislative committee heard testimony on six bills seeking to address crumbling foundations. Some of the proposals seek to provide loan assistance to help affected homeowners make repairs. Heim says none of the proposals goes far enough.
Some 500 homeowners have filed complaints about failing foundations. The problem was traced to a quarry that produced a concrete mix containing pyrrhotite, which apparently reacted with oxygen and water and lead to severe foundation cracks. A final state Department of Consumer Protection report says J.J. Mottes was the only company that made the concrete.