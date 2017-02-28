Programming Note: WTIC will air President Trump's Address To A Joint Session Of Congress tonight at 9pm

$8-12M In Ball Park Payments May Be A Focus Of FBI Probe

February 28, 2017 6:07 PM
Filed Under: Centerplan, dunkin donuts park, FBI, hartford

(CBS Connecticut) — Hartford officials say between $8-million and $12-million that the city paid to the former developer of Dunkin’ Donuts Park never made it to the subcontractors who were supposed to get the money.

What happened to the money may now be a focus of an ongoing FBI investigation, after the city went to federal law enforcement officials and shared its concerns about the situation.

Centerplan submitted quarterly bills to the city, and claimed that all of the subcontractors were paid. The city gave money to Centerplan with the understanding that the funds would go to the subcontractors.

But at today’s Hartford Stadium Authority meeting, city Corporation Counsel Howard Rifkin said some of the subcontractors complained that they were not getting the money.

“The FBI has an ongoing investigation into the stadium specifically around payments represented to have been made to subcontractors and vendors,” Rifkin said.

“The fact that Centerplan had not paid those subcontractors despite affirming that they had raised questions,” Mayor Luke Bronin said.

When Centerplan was still working on the project, the company claimed that changes sought by the city and the team ran up costs and led to delays.  A city lawyer says that argument is not material to this issue.

The city and Centerplan are fighting in court over whether the city properly removed Centerplan from the project.

Many of the subcontractors have been paid by an insurance company.  Arch Insurance is now overseeing the project.

The FBI has not answered questions about the investigation.  The bureau typically does not discuss pending investigations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia