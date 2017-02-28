6 Years For Bank Robbery Suspect

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A serial bank robber has been sentenced to six years in prison for robbing six Connecticut banks in 2015.

The New Haven Register (http://bit.ly/2lkcsJy ) reports that 32-year-old Matthew Dragone, of Middletown, was sentenced Monday after saying he robbed banks to fuel his drug addiction.

Dragone’s attorney said his client committed the thefts while high on crack cocaine.

It’s unclear how much money he stole.

Court documents say from August 2015 to September of that year Dragone robbed Webster Bank branches in Cheshire and Rocky Hill; Liberty Bank locations in Deep River and Durham; as well as TD Bank branches in Berlin, Wethersfield and Killington.

Dragone previously pleaded guilty to one of those robberies in February 2016.

Dragone has 10 prior state convictions.

This was his first federal offense.

