Windsor Locks Says It’s Still In Casino Game

(Windsor Locks, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – On the heels of a development agreement for a proposed casino in East Windsor that passed over the weekend, neighboring Windsor Locks officials insist they’re still in the running for a gaming venture.
The Board of Selectman will meet Tuesday to consider sending their proposal for a 76-acre tobacco field off Route 20 to a town meeting and referendum.
Windsoor Locks First Selectman Chris Kervick says there’s a proposal on the table.
He says even if it’s acceptable and the actual site isn’t selected, they’d take it to the board of selectmen for a subsequent town meeting and referendum.
The proposed third casino is a joint venture among the Mashantucket and Mohegan tribes in an effort to blunt competition from a casino going up in Springfield.
Tuesday’s selectman meeting gets underway at 5:15 p.m. from Town Hall…