Win Tickets To See HSO Masterworks: A Faust Symphony

Lust, power and greed –how far would you go to get what you want? Faust makes a deal with the devil Mephistopheles and trades his soul to find satisfaction that has been unattainable. But when Faust seduces the attractive Gretchen with Mephistopheles’ help, Gretchen’s life is shattered and Faust’s world falls apart – or does it? Hungarian composer Franz Liszt evoked this struggle in his three-part character study A Faust Symphony, inspired by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s iconic play. This new adaptation will bring drama to the HSO stage, infusing Liszt’s character sketches with a series of contemporary monologues brought to life by dynamic actors. Come see, hear and imagine the yearning, scheming, agony, ecstasy – and consequences – of man’s desire to improve his lot.

Please join us for a pre-concert talk led by Carolyn Kuan one hour prior to curtain each day.

