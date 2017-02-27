United Launches Seasonal San Francisco Flight From Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – United Airlines is launching seasonal non-stop service between Bradley International Airport and San Francisco.
The service begins June 8 and will run through September 5, state officials announced Monday.
“United is proud to offer our Connecticut customers a convenient and comfortable travel experience between Hartford and our premier Pacific gateway hub in San Francisco,” Aileen Moriarty, United’s manager of Connecticut Sales, said. “This new route will provide multiple connections to destinations along the U.S. West Coast and to United’s international routes to China and business centers throughout Asia.”
The outbound flight will leave Windsor Locks at 6:30 a.m., with an arrival at San Francisco at 9:46 a.m. Pacific Time. The inbound flight will depart San Francisco at 10:30 p.m., with an arrival at Bradley at 6:53 a.m.