Tribes Select East Windsor For Casino

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes have selected East Windsor for the site of what would be Connecticut’s third casino– at the former Showcase Cinemas site along Interstate 91

Hundreds turned out at East Windsor High School Saturday for a special board of selectmen meeting on the plans. After hearing from the public, selectmen unanimously approved a 20-page development agreement that paves the way for the project.

Under the agreement approved Saturday, the tribes would pay an estimated $5.5 million a year in property taxes to East Windsor, plus $3 million to cover items such as the increased cost for police and fire services.

The tribes plan to invest $300 million to create a 200,000 square-foot casino boasting 2,000 slot machines and 50 to 150 table games. They say another casino is needed to blunt competition from a casino slated to open in Springfield, Massachusetts in 2018.

The General Assembly would have to approve any plans to expand casino gaming beyond tribal lands.