This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 27, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, looks at Trump’s 2017 Tax Reform. On Tuesday night, the President will speak to a joint session of Congress, where he could finally outline details of a major overhaul to the personal and corporate tax system.
7:20- Jon Lender, reporter on the politics and government beat, writes the Courant’s Sunday investigative column Government Watch, and he discusses the FBI launching a probe into the payments for the Dunkin’ Donuts Park construction project.
8:20- Sen Toni Boucher, Chief Deputy Senate Republican Majority Leader, is the Co-Chair on the General Assembly’s Education Committee, Co-Chair on the Transportation Committee, and Vice-Chair on the Banking Committee and Vice-Chair on the Finance, Revenue & Bonding Committee. Boucher previews the public hearing on tolls today, and also comments on the plastic bag deposit… You gotta find the money some how!
8:50- E. Patricia Llodra, First Selectman Town of Newtown joins Ray for the latest Mayor Monday!
