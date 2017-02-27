Suspect In Bridgeport Amber Alert Killing Due In Court Wednesday

(CBS Connecticut) — A man suspected of killing the mother of his 6-year-old daughter, then abducting the child, is due in court in Pennsylvania Wednesday.

According to court staff in Pennsylvania, Oscar Hernandez is expected to appear before a judge in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania Wednesday morning.

The homicide and abduction of Aylin Hernandez prompted a multiple-state search.

Oscar Hernandez was captured on I-99 by Pennsylvania State Police after a chase that ended in a crash involving the car he was driving, a tractor-trailer, and two state police cruisers.

He was injured. His daughter suffered minor injuries.

The child’s mother, Nadia Gonzalez, was stabbed to death in her Bridgeport home. A second woman in the house was also stabbed, but she is expected to survive.

Hernandez had been deported out of the United States in 2013. He has previous convictions for assault and threatening. He is a citizen of El Salvador.