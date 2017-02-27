Search For Missing Naugatuck Man

(Naugatuck, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Naugatuck Police are looking for information on a man who has been missing for nearly a week.

They say 34-year-old Christopher Schatz was last seen Wednesday, February 22 in New Britain around noon. Police say he was communicated with several hours later that day via text message and hasn’t been reached since.

Schatz’s family told police they had no idea where he went but thinks he may still be in New Britain.

Schatz is described as white, about 5-foot-8, 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Northface coat and a New York Yankees baseball cap.

He may be driving a gray 2005 Nissan Altima with a Connecticut plate number of AA10901.

Anyone with any information on Christopher Schatz’s whereabouts is asked to call Naugatuck Polie at (203) 729-5221.