RAY DUNAWAY: Mayor Monday With Newtown’s E. Patricia Llodra

February 27, 2017 11:14 AM By Ray Dunaway

E. Patricia Llodra, First Selectman Town of Newtown joins Ray to discuss policy and budget issues of importance.  Topics include school funding, prevailing wage, a motor vehicle tax cap, and regionalism.  Llodra also addresses local projects such as the community center a hoped-for senior center, economic development, and the Sandy Hook School.

