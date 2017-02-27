RAY DUNAWAY: Mayor Monday With Newtown’s E. Patricia Llodra

E. Patricia Llodra, First Selectman Town of Newtown joins Ray to discuss policy and budget issues of importance. Topics include school funding, prevailing wage, a motor vehicle tax cap, and regionalism. Llodra also addresses local projects such as the community center a hoped-for senior center, economic development, and the Sandy Hook School.
RAY DUNAWAY: Mayor Monday With Newtown’s E. Patricia LlodraFebruary 27, 2017 11:14 AM
File photo of a sign in Newtown, Conn. with information about the town. (Photo by WTIC's Nicole Jacques.)File photo of a sign in Newtown, Conn. with information about the town. (Photo by WTIC's Nicole Jacques.)