Police Make Arrest In Friday Night Shooting In Bridgeport

February 27, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: arrest, bridgeport, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Bridgeport police have made an arrest in a shooting in the city last week that left one man dead and the suspect suffering a gunshot wound.

Police say 26-year-old Jovanne Brown was held over the weekend on $1 million bond on felony murder, robbery and weapons charges in connection with the slaying Friday night of Michael Watkins.

Capt. Brian Fitzgerald tells The Connecticut Post that Brown shot Watkins multiple times during an altercation. Watkins, who had a pistol permit, shot Brown in the chest.

Police say after being treated for his wounds, Brown initially lied to detectives about how and where he had been shot, but later said he shot Watkins.

Watkins’ death was Bridgeport’s fourth homicide of 2017 and the second of the day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia