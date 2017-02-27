Man Killed In I-95 Crash

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Stratford man was killed early Monday when his SUV slammed into a tree along Interstate 95 in Fairfield.
James Mindrum, 43, was pronounced dead after his 2006 Ford Escape went through a guardrail, down an embankment, and hit a tree just before 2 a.m. near Exit 23 on the northbound side of the highway, said state police.
A witness told troopers it did not appear that Mindrum tried to apply the vehicle’s brakes before the crash.
The case remains under investigation.