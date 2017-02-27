Lawmakers Debate Tolls

(CBS Connecticut) — At a public hearing today, state lawmakers debated whether to put automated tolls on Connecticut highways.
Democratic Transportation Committee Co-chair Tony Guerrera says revenue from tolls is needed to maintain the state’s roads.
“If we don’t do something something bad is going to happen,” Guerrera said to committee members. “I don’t want that on my watch, and I know none of us want it on our watch.”
But Republican Transportation Committee Co-chair Toni Boucher says tolls are just another tax.
“The taxpayer needs a voice,” Boucher said. “They need champions who are going to be behind their back. They don’t see that the state has cut costs enough. They haven’t cut spending, they haven’t gone to where the big ticket items are.”
Boucher says there is a lack of faith that money collected by tolls would really be used to maintain the transportation system.