Guilty Plea In Connection With Overdose Death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A Hartford man has pleaded guilty to a heroin distribution charge in connection with an overdose death.
U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly’s office says 21-year-old Yacov Ocasio pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Hartford to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin.
The office says the case is part of an initiative targeting narcotics dealers who distribute heroin, fentanyl or opioids that cause death or serious injury to users.
Prosecutors say first responders found an unresponsive 28-year-old man in a Middletown apartment Aug. 26 and couldn’t revive him.
The state’s chief medical examiner determined that he died from acute heroin and fentanyl toxicities.
Prosecutors say the investigation revealed that the victim had arranged to purchase heroin from Ocasio and Ocasio later sold heroin to investigators.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)