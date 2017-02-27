Former Cromwell Cop Under Arrest

CROMWELL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A former Cromwell police sergeant has been charged with workers’ compensation fraud.

State prosecutors say Jonathan Mantel, 51, was arrested Monday for allegedly doing construction work on his home after an on-the-job injury supposedly left him unable to work.

It was in June of 2016 that Mantel suffered a knee injury. In October, authorities say he was spotted lifting and moving materials at his home, and using power tools to replace part of a deck and stairs at his home in Cromwell, said authorities. Surveillance was conducted over a period of nine days.

Mantel received $27,487 in workers’ compensation benefits, as well as another $15,255 in salary from the Town of Cromwell to bring him to full pay, according to an arrest warrant.

Mantel is due in Middletown Superior Court on March 7. He is free on a promise to appear.