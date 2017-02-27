DOT Unveils News Buses

February 27, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: buses, CTtransit

NEWINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) –  The Connecticut Department of Transportation has unveiled the first of 130 new CTtransit buses to be delivered, featuring new GPS and “clean diesel” technology.

The new American-made New Flyer buses boast 37 seats and two locations for wheelchairs.  Another 100 buses will be ordered later this year, according to the DOT.

The buses will be deployed in the Hartford, New Haven and Stamford areas.

The buses cost $431,000 each. The cost is being shared on an 80/20 percent basis with the Federal Transit Administration.

CTtransit set another ridership record in 2016 with some 42 million passenger trips.

