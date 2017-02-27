Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Connecticut

By Joshua PalmesAs the classic song “Life Is So Peculiar” puts it, “Corned beef is lost without cabbage.” The unbeatable combination forms the basis of one of the most popular Irish meals. With St. Patrick’s Day fast approaching, many will be craving the classic dish, and Connecticut has several establishments that cook it right. For a perfect plate of corned beef and cabbage on the holiday – or any other time of year – visit these bars, restaurants and food trucks.

Vaughan’s Public House 59 Pratt St.

(860) 882-1560

www.irishpublichouse.com Hartford, CT 06103(860) 882-1560 Vaughan’s Public House is the capitol city’s go-to spot for an authentic Irish pub experience. Everything about it, from the decor to the menu, will have you believing you are actually in Dublin rather than Hartford. Among its popular traditional dishes is corned beef and cabbage, a very generous portion expertly cooked and served with carrots, onions and red potatoes. Complete the meal with a local craft beer or perhaps one of Vaughan’s many Irish whiskeys or coffees.

Get Your “Irish” On

Food Truck

Southington, CT 06489

(860) 919-8741

www.cornedbeeftruck.com Food TruckSouthington, CT 06489(860) 919-8741 Get Your “Irish” On is a Southington-based food truck that specializes in one ingredient – corned beef. You won’t be able to resist Matty’s Irish Sandwich with shaved corned beef piled high on sourdough bread with cabbage and spicy mustard. Or dig in to the Irish Patty hamburger topped with shaved corned beef, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Guinness horseradish sauce. Look for the truck at state fairs and festivals across the state, or you can hire Get Your “Irish” On to cater your own party or event. Related: Top Shepherd’s Pie In Connecticut

O’Neill’s Restaurant & Pub

93 North Main St.

Norwalk, CT 06854

(203) 838-0222

www.oneillsono.com 93 North Main St.Norwalk, CT 06854(203) 838-0222 Ollie and Michael O’Neill emigrated to the U.S. from Ireland over twenty years ago, working at several Irish-themed bars before starting their own in South Norwalk. Modeled after The Brian Boru, a popular pub in their native country, O’Neill’s has become a Fairfield County gem. All your favorite Irish comfort food favorites are here, including corned beef and cabbage which comes with mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables. And their Guinness from the tap may taste better than at any other place in the state.

Shamrock Pub & Grill

210 Meadow St.

Waterbury, CT 06702

www.shamrockpubandgrill.com (203) 596-1902 This spacious no-frills sports bar off of I-84 in Waterbury prepares plenty of hearty Irish specialties. Try Shamrock’s satisfying corned beef and cabbage made with carrots, spinach, and baby red potatoes. Or for something lighter order the corned beef fritters with Thousand Island dipping sauce. Shamrock has multiple screens around the bar so you can watch all the games while you eat, and it hosts live music every weekend.