One Dead After Vehicle Plunges Into River

(WESTPORT,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after being rescued from the Saugatuck River in Westport last evening. The victim’s vehicle plunged into the river around 7:40. Customers at a nearby restaurant heard the woman’s cries for help and called 911.
Westport Police and Fire responded.They used a civilian boat on the side of the river to get to the woman .She was taken to Norwalk Hospital. A man in the vehicle was pulled from the water near the Bridge Street Bridge. He was pronounced dead at Norwalk Hospital.
Police are still trying to determine how the vehicle ended up in the river. The names of the victims have not been released.