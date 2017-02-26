Man Dies In Glastonbury Crash

(GLASTONBURY, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Glastonbury Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident. Police say it happened just before 11 Sunday morning on Griswold Street in the area of Milestone Drive. According to police, a vehicle left the road, struck a fence and ended up in a drainage ditch. Police say the only occupant, a man, was treated at the scene and taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name is being withheld until relatives are notified. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Glastonbury Police.