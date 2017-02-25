Woman Pronounced Dead After Wallingford Fire

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Wallingford police say a woman is dead after a fire at the Silver Pond Apartment Complex Friday afternoon.
Police say blaze at 656 Center Street, in Building A of the complex, was reported around 4 p.m. All residents were evacuated and one person, Carol Augustine, 57, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, said police.
An autopsy conducted Saturday was inconclusive and the death is pending further study.
Forty-seven people were displaced by the fire that affected 21 units. The American Red Cross and apartment management are assisting those who were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.