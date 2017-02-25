UConn Extends Streak To 103 With Rout Of Memphis

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Katie Lou Samuelson broke out of a shooting slump on Saturday, scoring 29 points to lead top-ranked UConn to a 91-48 win over Memphis that extended the Huskies record winning streak to 103 games.

The sophomore star, who was just 13 of 40 from the field during her previous three games, hit 11 of her 14 shots against the Tigers. She was 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

Nepheesa Collier added 19 points and senior Saniya Chong had 14 points and seven assists in her final regular-season home game for the Huskies (28-0, 15-0 AAC).

Brea Elmore scored 19 points to lead Memphis (13-15, 6-9), which has lost three in a row after a three-game winning streak. Cheyenne Creighton added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

Samuelson opened the game with a four-point play after being fouled on her first 3-point shot. She scored the Huskies first eight points and had 11 in the first quarter as UConn built a 30-13 lead.

The Huskies scored 19 points off 14 Memphis turnovers in the first half and led 51-20 at intermission. Samuelson and Collier combined to shoot 15 for 19 from the field in the first half.

The Huskies pushed the lead to 40 points for the first time at 62-22 on a length-of-the-court pass from Samuelson to Chong, one of Samuelson’s five assists.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Chong and former walk-on Tierney Lawlor are 144-1 during their four years at UConn. They could end their careers as the winningest senior class in women’s college basketball history. They would be 154-1 if UConn wins out and earns a fifth straight national title.

Memphis: Every Memphis player has started at least one game this season and the Tigers have used seven different starting lineups. Creighton and senior Taylor Williams continue to be the common denominator, starting every game this season.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies close the regular-season on Monday at South Florida, before returning to Connecticut for the American Athletic Conference Tournament, which will be held about 30 miles from campus at the Mohegan Sun arena, the home of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.

Memphis: The Tigers Host Tulane in their regular-season finale on Monday.