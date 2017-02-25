Two Charged With Stealing Wood In North Haven

February 25, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: larceny, Nort Haven, wood theft

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – North Haven police have arrested two men in connection with thefts from a local wood working company.

Police say Jairo Solorzano-Guerra, 38, of New Haven and Luis Chacon, 40, of West Haven were arrested Saturday after they attempted to drive away from the business with $13,000 worth of product.

Both men are charged with second-degree larceny and criminal trespass. They were held on $5,000 pond with a March 3 court date in Meriden.

Police say they’ve been investigating thefts from the company for several months, totaling $100,000 worth of wood.

