Renovation For UConn Science Building

February 25, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Board of trustees, Gant science building

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – A major academic building at the University of Connecticut is set to undergo an $85 million face-lift.

The school’s Board of Trustees has approved spending the money to renovate its 285,000-square-foot Gant science building, which houses the university’s programs in physics, ecology and evolutionary biology, molecular and cell biology, and physiology and neurobiology programs.

The renovations will include improvements to classrooms, lecture halls, teaching and research laboratories, faculty offices, and support space.

The leaky building also will receive a new facade and roof.

Work will be completed in stages to allow programs to be relocated during the renovation, which will begin this summer.

The project is scheduled to be completed before the fall of 2018.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia