Man Wounded In Late Night Shooting

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in New Haven are investigating a late Friday night shooting.
Officers on patrol in the area of Chapel and Day Streets reported finding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle.
Twenty-two-year-old Trayvon Foster of New Haven was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.
Police say Foster told them the gunman was in a black Volvo seden.
His injuries are non life-threatening.
Anyone with any information is asked to give new haven detectives a call.