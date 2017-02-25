Man Wounded In Late Night Shooting

February 25, 2017 7:24 AM
Filed Under: New Haven, shooting, Yale-New Haven Hospital

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in New Haven are investigating a late Friday night shooting.

Officers on patrol in the area of Chapel and Day Streets reported finding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Twenty-two-year-old Trayvon Foster of New Haven was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police say Foster told them the gunman was in a black Volvo seden.

His injuries are non life-threatening.

Anyone with any information is asked to give new haven detectives a call.

