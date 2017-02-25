Blumenthal Hosts Town Hall Today

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – With Congress in recess, many lawmakers have gone back home states to their constituents to get an earful on a variety of topics during emotional and often loud town hall meetings.
Immigration and healthcare remain among the hot-button issues.
Later today, Senator Richard Blumenthal will host a town hall in New Haven.
In a statement, Blumenthal says he’ll hear directly from voters regarding their concerns.
The town hall takes place in the auditorium of Wilbur Cross High School and begins at 1:30.