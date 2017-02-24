Waterbury City Employees Shot At By Suspect

Waterbury, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) On February 24, 2017, at 0915 hours, the Waterbury Police Department responded to Fulton Park Pool House located on Greenwood Avenue in this City on a shot fired complaint. Upon officers arrival they located two City workers who stated a white male, later identified as Joshua Thompson (02-02-1996) was driving a blue Nissan Altima parked on the lawn in front of the Pool House.

The City workers told Thompson he could not park on the lawn and asked him to move the vehicle. Thompson began to move the car and the City employees noticed fresh damage to the front of the car and damage to the lawn. In an effort to identify the driver the workers took a photo of the registration plate believing that this car caused damaged to City property. At this point Thompson fired one round from the Nissan toward the City employees.

Thompson then fled the scene. The bullet struck the front right fender of a City work truck. Minutes later Thompson was located on Platt Street, about a mile from the location of the Pool House. Thompson was inside a 2017 Nissan Altima color blue. Thompson was armed with a 38 special revolver and in possession of large amount of heroin. Detectives Jeff Taylor, Ed Mills, Officer Mike Modeen, Sergeant John Stadalnik, Sergeant Dan Ferucci and Lieutenant Gary Angon took Thompson into custody without further incident.

There were no injuries sustained in this incident. Thompson is charged with two counts of Criminal Attempt at Assault in the First Degree, various weapons related charges and narcotics charges. The results of this investigation are credited to excellent police work on the parts of the aforementioned officers.