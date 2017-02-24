This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 24, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Mayor Mark Boughton criticized Gov. Malloy’s action, and said that the city of Danbury stands ready to help ICE with Trump’s crackdown and mass deportation plans. He estimated that Danbury has approximately 5,000 undocumented residents.

7:20- Hartford Police Chief James Rovella will discuss this new class of recruits, the first of three planned for 2017.

7:50- Kristine Larsen is a physics and astronomy professor at CCSU. NASA has found 7 new Earth-like planets according to a new study published in the journal Nature, and Larsen will explain what this discovery could mean for science.

8:20- Joel Johnson of Johnson Brunetti joins Ray to talk Tax Season. People may be getting their tax returns back… what would be the best thing to do with that return if you are getting one? Pay off bills, invest it, spend it on home improvements, or anything else. What might be the best thing for people to do?

8:50- Our Restaurant of the Week is The North House in Avon, and Ray is joined by Nicholas Chabot and Executive Chef Nicolas Indino. WTIC has a special offer at The North House– purchase a $100 gift card for only $50! The offer starts today (Feb 24) at 10am, and supplies are limited. Click Here to learn more and purchase your certificate!

