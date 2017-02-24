The Latest: Allred Wishes More Cosby Accusers Could Testify

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Lawyer Gloria Allred says she appreciates a court ruling Friday that lets one of her clients testify against Bill Cosby at his sex assault trial, though she wishes more of the accusers could join her. The Allred client says Cosby drugged and molested her at a Los Angeles hotel in 1996 when she a 29-year-old assistant to the comedian’s late agent.

Allred says she supported the prosecution effort to have 13 other accusers testify. The judge Friday says he will allow just the one. But Allred says the others still played a key role in the prosecution effort.

The woman allowed to testify has spoken to the press but does not want her name used in public.

She says she took a white pill from Cosby only after he insisted several times.

The prosecutor in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case says a ruling Friday will let him show that Cosby had a “scheme” to drug and molest women, even if only one of 13 other accusers can testify.

The court ruling denies prosecutors the chance to call 12 other women they hoped would bolster the testimony of accuser Andrea Constand. The decision is a major victory for the defense and could shave weeks off the scheduled June trial.

District Attorney Kevin Steele says the court ruling Friday shows the judge found the other accuser’s account “relevant.” The woman says she knew Cosby through the William Morris Agency and was drugged and sexually assaulted by him at a hotel bungalow in Los Angeles in 1996.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting Constand at his estate near Philadelphia in 2004. Prosecutors reopened the case in 2015 as dozens of other accusers came forward and Cosby’s damaging deposition from her civil lawsuit was unsealed. He has pleaded not guilty.

