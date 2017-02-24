Selectman To Discuss Possible Casino Agreement

February 24, 2017 9:25 PM
Filed Under: casino, East Windsor

(EAST WINDSOR,Conn./CBS Connecticut)   – The East Windsor Board of Selectmen will hold a special meeting Saturday afternoon to discuss an agreement between the town and MMCT, a joint venture of the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes, which if approved  could lead to a  casino being built  on the site of the vacant Showcase Cinemas, near Interstate 91.

If the board approves, MMCT would also have to  approve.Any third casino in Connecticut  would also require legislative  approval.

The tribes  want to open a jointly run casino near the Massachusetts border to blunt competititon from the MGM Resorts  International casino being  built in Springfield..

The meeting begins at 2 pm in the auditorium of East Windsor High School.

