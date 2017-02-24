Selectman To Discuss Possible Casino Agreement

(EAST WINDSOR,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The East Windsor Board of Selectmen will hold a special meeting Saturday afternoon to discuss an agreement between the town and MMCT, a joint venture of the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes, which if approved could lead to a casino being built on the site of the vacant Showcase Cinemas, near Interstate 91.
If the board approves, MMCT would also have to approve.Any third casino in Connecticut would also require legislative approval.
The tribes want to open a jointly run casino near the Massachusetts border to blunt competititon from the MGM Resorts International casino being built in Springfield..
The meeting begins at 2 pm in the auditorium of East Windsor High School.