Police: Man Whistled, Exposed Himself In Parking Garage

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Hartford man is under arrest after city police say he exposed himself to a woman in the parking garage at 90 State House Square.
Police say Rolstan Gentle, 24, whistled at the woman Thursday, and when she turned around, he took off his shorts and exposed his genitals. Police say Gentle is listed on the sex offender registry.
Police say Gentle matches the suspect description in two similar incidents recently.
For now, Gentle is charged with public indecency, third-degree trespassing, and second-degree breach of peace.