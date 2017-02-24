Petition: Education Official Should Resign For Facebook Post

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) – An Enfield education official is coming under fire after a photo of Abraham Lincoln was posted on his Facebook page with the caption “Haven’t seen the democrats this mad since we took away their slaves.”

WVIT-TV reports the photo was published last week on the personal Facebook page of Board of Education Chairman Tom Sirard. Sirard, a Republican, said he couldn’t meet with the station.

John Foxx says he felt the post was offensive and helped organize a petition calling for Sirard’s resignation. Foxx says teachers and educators have to respect “a certain level of decorum” and elected officials should too.

J.R. Romano, the head of the state’s Republican Party, spoke on Sirard’s behalf, saying the petition’s organizers are trying to create a controversy where there isn’t any.

