New Haven Police Make Arrest In Overnight Domestic Shooting

New Haven, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) Two and a half hours after a thirty-one year old woman was shot in her Dixwell Avenue Apartment, the suspect, her husband, was under arrest and charged with her assault. At 1:29 AM, Officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute at an apartment on the seven-hundred block of Dixwell Avenue.

While en route, the call was updated to involve a shooting. The victim told officers it was her estranged husband, Tyrell L Brown (5-24-1985), of New Haven, who’d shot her during an argument. The victim was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Brown allegedly took the victim’s cell phone and fled the apartment, in the victim’s car, after the shooting. The victim’s mother and three month old daughter were at home during the assault but were sleeping.

At 4:20 AM, the victim’s car was spotted by officers at Fitch and Crescent Streets. The suspect was the driver. Tyrell Brown, a convicted felon, was taken into custody and charged with assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, risk of injury to a child, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.