Medical Examiner: Overdose Deaths In Connecticut Up 25 Percent

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A new report from the Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner’s office shows a 25 percent increase in accidental drug overdose deaths in 2016. Much of this increase was driven by an explosion in the number of fentanyl-related deaths.

Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network President Patricia Rehmer says this increase was larger than expected. “I was stunned at how much this [number] went up,” she said. “I am approached probably at least twice a week by a parent who has a young adult that has got this problem, and now is addicted to heroin.”

Rehmer says despite everyone’s best efforts, officials have yet to really address the opioid addiction problem the way they should in Connecticut. 917 people died from accidental drug overdoses in 2016. 729 died in 2015.