Medical Examiner: Overdose Deaths In Connecticut Up 25 Percent

February 24, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Fentanyl, Medical Examiner, Opioids, overdose

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A new report from the Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner’s office shows a 25 percent increase in accidental drug overdose deaths in 2016. Much of this increase was driven by an explosion in the number of fentanyl-related deaths.

Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network President Patricia Rehmer says this increase was larger than expected. “I was stunned at how much this [number] went up,” she said.  “I am approached probably at least twice a week by a parent who has a young adult that has got this problem, and now is addicted to heroin.”

Rehmer says despite everyone’s best efforts, officials have yet to really address the opioid addiction problem the way they should in Connecticut.  917 people died from accidental drug overdoses in 2016.  729 died in 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia