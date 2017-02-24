March Madness: Tournament Watch 2/24

By Mike Bachini, CBS Connecticut

Connecticut (CBS) – What a crazy night Wednesday was. A little bit of February Madness to serve as the appetizer to March. Not only were there many exciting games that came down to the last second, but all of those games involved teams fighting to get in to the NCAA tournament. More on that in each team’s revised write up below.

In = The team could lose all of the rest of their games between now and March 12th and they would still be in the tournament. Obviously their seeding would take a hit, but it would be a complete shock if they weren’t in the tournament.

Almost In = These are the teams who are not quite there yet, but only need a win or two more, or to avoid any devastating losses between now and the end of the season.

Bubble = Teams that might be in if the field was announced today, but are in direct competition with many other teams.

ACC

In (5) – Louisville, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia, Duke

Almost In (2) – Notre Dame, Miami

Bubble In (2) – Virginia Tech, Syracuse

Bubble Out – Wake Forest

– Syracuse was one of the biggest winners of the past 2 nights beating Duke on a three point shot by John Gillon that banked in off the glass at the buzzer. Syracuse is now 9-7 in conference and has beaten Duke, Virginia, Florida State and Miami. Do those four wins outweigh their 4 bad losses to BC, St. John’s, Georgetown and Uconn? I guess we’ll find out. They finish the season at Louisville and home to Georgia Tech. They are battling with Georgia Tech for a spot in the tournament so that is one that feels like a must win. What might be working against Syracuse is the fact that they only have 3 road/neutral wins on the whole season. They do most of their damage at home. Still, a split down the stretch gets them to 10-8 in the deepest conference in the country.

– Wake Forest helped themselves by beating Pittsburgh at home the other night. Wake still has the chance at a .500 conference record when all is said and done. They will need to beat Louisville and Virginia Tech to do so. Wake doesn’t have any bad losses, but they don’t have any wins that jump out at you either. Their best one is probably Miami at home back in mid January. They were swept by Clemson and also lost to Syracuse. A sub .500 conference record with not one signature win is not what you want on Selection Sunday. A win over Louisville at home next Wednesday would be a big help.

– Georgia Tech is right on the bubble with Wake Forest, but their resume is completely different. Where Wake Forest lacks big wins, Tech has them. They’ve beaten VCU, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Florida State. Where Wake Forest has no bad losses, Georgia Tech has plenty. They’ve lost to Ohio, Penn State, Tennessee, Georgia by 17, Duke by 53, Louisville by 15, Virginia by 13 and NC State at home on Tuesday night. Add in the fact that they’ve also lost a head to head with Wake Forest and I just don’t think that 4 good wins is enough to hang your hat on when the rest of your resume is so flawed. They do have Notre Dame, Pitt and Syracuse left on their schedule though. 3-0 would be hard, but not impossible. Sweeping both Syracuse and Notre Dame would be a nice feather in their cap. 2-1 at the very worst is necessary.

Big East

In (4) – Villanova, Butler, Creighton, Xavier

Bubble In (3) – Seton Hall, Providence, Marquette

– Syracuse’s competition for biggest winner of the past two days is most definitely Providence. And they won in very similar fashion to Syracuse as well. Kyron Cartwright hit a game winning three in the last seconds to stun Creighton on the road. Providence’s resume is really starting to take shape. Yes they still have ugly losses to Boston College, DePaul and St. John’s. But they’ve now beaten Creighton, Xavier, Butler, Marquette and Seton Hall. They have the opportunity to sweep Marquette on Saturday at home. After that game their schedule is extremely favorable. At home against DePaul and at St. John’s. They could also be considered land mine games because they’ve already lost to both. A tournament bid is theirs for the taking if they can take care of business.

– Marquette avoided a bad loss when they beat St. John’s the other night. That’s all they had to do and it wasn’t a barn burner either. Marquette is making a strong case for the tournament and would probably be in if it started today. Their schedule is loaded to finish though. They have to play 3 teams that would also be in the tournament if it started today and 2 of those games are on the road (Providence, Xavier) before finishing up at home against Creighton. Getting swept by Providence who is in direct competition with you for a spot in the tournament might be tough to overcome.

Big 12

In (3) – Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia

Probably In (2) – Oklahoma State, Iowa State

Bubble In (1) – Kansas State

Bubble Out – TCU

– Oklahoma State is ever so close to being in. They took out Kansas State on the road, dominating the last 26 minutes of the game to turn a 14 point deficit into a 12 point win. They are one of the hottest teams in the country right now and even if they lose the rest of their games and lose in the first round of the Big 12 tournament they will still probably get in. I learned my lesson with South Carolina though. If Oklahoma State beats Texas Tech at home on Saturday, they will 100% be in.

– TCU stayed competitive at Kansas for about 25 minutes the other night. Unfortunately, Kansas dominated the last 15 and turned a 4 point lead into a 19 point blowout win. TCU has now lost 4 in a row and are fading fast. They have two solid conference wins at Kansas State and at home to Iowa State. They also don’t have any bad losses. They do have an 8 point home loss to Auburn that is going to hurt them sooner or later. Their best out of conference wins are Illinois State and Texas Southern. Two very solid teams, but not exactly what you would call “signature”. TCU has West Virginia at home next, and just as I mentioned in my last article, they could be staring a 3-9 record in their last 12 games right in the face. The only bright side for TCU is that they finish up with a Kansas State team that is also reeling of late and Oklahoma who has been pretty awful all season. They will most certainly have to win both of those games if they lose to West Virginia first. 19-12 and 8-10 would be cutting it real close.

– Kansas State, as mentioned above, is also fading pretty fast. They have lost 7 of their last 9 games. The only saving grace for them right now is that one of those wins is a road win at Baylor. That always helps. They lost at Kansas by 2 and at home to Kansas by 3. Taking either one of those would be a huge help right about now, but alas all they are just losses. Kansas State has also beaten Oklahoma State on the road and West Virginia at home. Those 3 wins are better than anything TCU can point to. They also lost to TCU at home and their out of conference schedule is even worse than TCU’s. They also have 7 wins away from home which will definitely help their cause. They finish up at Oklahoma, at TCU and at home against Texas Tech.

Big 10

In (4) – Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota

Probably In (1) – Northwestern

Bubble In (2) – Michigan, Michigan State

– Minnesota won a huge game at Maryland on Wednesday night. That moves them into the “In” category. They are on quite some roll right now.

– Michigan avoided that bad loss at Rutgers, even though the Scarlet Knights did put up quite a fight. Michigan’s schedule is extremely tough down the stretch however. Purdue at home and then trips to Northwestern (who will also be fighting for their tournament lives) and Nebraska (which is never an easy place to play). Winning one of those games guarantee’s a .500 conference record which always helps things. The loss to Illinois doesn’t look as bad as it once did and the wins over Marquette and SMU continue to look better and better as time goes on.

– Michigan State also avoided a bad loss by beating Nebraska at home last night by 16. Sunday’s game at home against Wisconsin is looking bigger and bigger. Wisconsin has looked vulnerable of late, but a win would still go along way with Michigan State’s resume. After that they finish on the road at an Illinois team that is taking ownership of the spoiler role in the Big Ten apparently and at Maryland. Sweeping Minnesota continues to be the gift that keeps on giving and the fact that they had an extremely hard out of conference schedule will play as well.

Pac-12

In (3) – Oregon, Arizona, UCLA

Bubble In (2) – California, USC

– If Syracuse and Providence were the bubble’s biggest winners on Wednesday night, Cal was the biggest loser. Yes TCU and Kansas State also lost but Cal had the most to gain and were oh so close to gaining it. They led #6 Oregon by as many as 15 with just under 10 minutes to play in the game and by 10 with 6 minutes left in the game. Unfortunately for the Bears, Dillon Brooks did Dillon Brooks things and hit a game winning 3 with .2 seconds left on the clock to give the Ducks a 68-65 win. Cal has now lost 3 in a row after winning 5 in a row and looking pretty safe two weeks ago. Cal really needs to get back on track at home against Oregon State tonight before heading out on the road in tricky games against decent opponents in Utah and Colorado.

– USC had a great chance at a big win last night at Arizona. The Trojans were another team that were competitive for more than a half before running out of steam and eventually losing by 13. They have now lost 3 in a row to the best teams in the league in Oregon, UCLA and Arizona by a combined 56 points. Those losses won’t hurt the Trojans, but it isn’t exactly a great look either. They need to get back on track at Arizona State this Sunday before finishing at home against the Washington’s at home. USC doesn’t have any bad losses on their resume, and they have beaten SMU and UCLA which will go a long way as both teams continue to improve. If USC avoids the potential bad losses on the horizon, they should be good.

SEC

In (2) – Florida, Kentucky

Almost In (1) – South Carolina

Bubble In (1) – Arkansas

– Not much has changed in the SEC in the past two nights. Tennessee was making a case for getting back on the bubble, but then they lost to Vanderbilt at home. I have my eye on Vanderbilt as they are now over .500 in the conference had have the toughest out of conference strength of schedule in the country. They have opportunities against Florida and Kentucky after a home game with Mississippi State so I will not hesitate to re-evaluate the Commodores as time goes on.

American

In (2) – Cincinnati, SMU

Bubble Out – Houston

– Houston stayed in the thick of things with a nice come from behind home win against a hot Uconn team on Wednesday night. It isn’t exactly a win that will put them over the edge, but a loss would have been very damaging. Beating Cincinnati on the road next Thursday will be the only opportunity left in the regular season to give Houston real hope before the AAC tournament begins.

Atlantic 10

In (2) – VCU, Dayton

Bubble Out – Rhode Island

– Nothing new to report in the A-10. A big Ram on Ram match up in Rhode Island on Saturday vs. VCU. If Rhode Island wins that one and avoids slips to St. Joseph’s and Davidson to finish out the season, it might be time to start taking URI’s tournament chances seriously again.

Missouri Valley

Bubble In (2) – Wichita State, Illinois State

– Not much has changed in the Missouri Valley either. Both teams continue to win and if they both do so all the way to the conference championship game, I can’t see how either gets left out barring all heck breaking loose in other conference tournaments.

Bracket Projection

East

1. Villanova

16. Mount St. Mary’s/NC Central

8. Miami

9. Northwestern

5. Wisconsin

12. UNC Wilmington

4. Duke

13. Monmouth

6. Notre Dame

11. Nevada

3. Butler

14. UNC Ashville

7. VCU

10. Michigan

2. Arizona

15. Bucknell

West

1. Gonazaga

16. UC Irvine

8. South Carolina

9. Seton Hall

5. Virginia

12. Providence/Kansas State

4. Purdue

13. Vermont

6. St. Mary’s

11. Marquette

3. UCLA

14. Valparaiso

7. Iowa State

10. Arkansas

2. Oregon

15. Cal State Bakersfield

Midwest

1. Kansas

16. Texas Southern

8. Xavier

9. Virginia Tech

5. SMU

12. UT-Arlington

4. Florida State

13. Akron

6. Oklahoma State

11. Illinois State

3. Kentucky

14. East Tennessee State

7. Minnesota

10. USC

2. Louisville

15. North Dakota State

South

1. North Carolina

16. New Orleans/North Dakota

8. Dayton

9. Wichita State

5. Cincinnati

12. Syracuse/Cal

4. West Virginia

13. Princeton

6. Maryland

11. Middle Tennessee State

3. Florida

14. Belmont

7. Creighton

10. Michigan State

2. Baylor

15. Florida Gulf Coast

Last 4 In: Providence, Syracuse, Cal, Kansas State

Last 4 Out: TCU, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Rhode Island

Next 4 Out: Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Houston, Clemson

