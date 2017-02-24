J Adams Earns Player Of The Week Honors

American Athletic Conference – WEEKLY HONORS
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jalen Adams ∙ Sophmore∙ Guard ∙ UConn ∙ Roxbury, Mass.
Adams earns his first career player of the week honor after
leading UConn to a 2-0 week to climb into a tie for third in The
American.
Adams opened the week by leading the Huskies
back from a 15-point deficit in the final 15:44, scoring 17 of his
19 points in the second half, including the go-ahead basket
with 1:59 remaining.
At Temple, Adams posted 13 points to go
along with five assists, including the game-winning basket
with 2.9 seconds to play