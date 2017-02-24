Hartford Temperature Just Short Of Record High

BOSTON (AP) – A new record for warmest temperature in February has been set in

Boston.

The National Weather Service says the city reached 71 degrees just after noon

on Friday. February’s previous record high of 70 degrees was set in 1985.

The highest temperature recorded in Massachusetts for the month was 73 degrees

in 1985.

Other parts of southern New England are also enjoying unseasonably warm

temperatures. The weather service says Hartford, Conn. and Providence, Rhode

Island registered 71 degrees as of 1 p.m.

But those capital cities would have to have to see slightly higher

temperatures to break their previous records. Hartford reached 73 degrees and

Providence 72 degrees in 1985.

The region enjoyed warm weather Thursday and is expected to enjoy another mild

day Saturday.

