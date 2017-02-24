East Hartford Man Gets More Than 8 Years For Selling Heroin

Hartford, Ct – (CBS Connecticut) Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that COREY JERRICK, 30, of East Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to 94 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing heroin, and for violating the conditions of his supervised release from a prior federal conviction.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from a Drug Enforcement Administration Hartford Task Force investigation into a drug trafficking organization that distributed large quantities of heroin in the Hartford area.

Between March 2015 and May 2015, investigators intercepted numerous calls during which JERRICK discussed and arranged narcotics transactions. On May 13, 2015, one of JERRICK’s associates traveled from Hartford to New York City where law enforcement officers conducted a motor vehicle stop of the car and seized approximately $125,000 in cash.

JERRICK and several co-conspirators were arrested on June 4, 2015. On that date, a search of JERRICK’s East Hartford apartment revealed approximately 500 grams of heroin, thousands of bags used to package heroin, a heroin brand stamp and other items. Additional quantities of heroin and packaging materials were seized during searches of locations connected to JERRICK’s co-defendants.

JERRICK has been detained since his arrest on June 4, 2015. On September 13, 2016, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

JERRICK’s criminal history includes state drug convictions, and a federal conviction in 2012 for possession with intent to distribute heroin, which resulted in a 37-month prison term and three years of supervised release. JERRICK was released from federal prison in September 2014 and began serving his three-year term of supervised release.

Judge Bryant imposed a 70-month prison term for the heroin conspiracy conviction, and a consecutive 24-month prison term for the supervised release violation.

Six other individuals were charged as a result of this investigation.

This matter has been investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force, which includes participants from the Bristol, East Hartford, Hartford, Manchester, New Britain, Wethersfield and Willimantic Police Departments, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey M. Stone.