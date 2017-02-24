Deep River Man Facing Mutliple Charges

February 24, 2017 3:12 PM

(Clinton, Ct.  CBS Connecticut)   Clinton Police made an arrest during a traffic stop for speeding just after midnight friday morning and after detecting a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle arrested Jon Corriveau of Deep River.

Upon checking Corriveaus vehicle officers discovered, over a pound of marijuana in a large plastic bag on the back seat, 1 marijuana cigarette in the front passenger compartment, five assorted knives, a machete, a lock pic set and one hundred and fifty five dollars cash.

Corriveau was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle and slew of other charges. He was released on a 1,000 Surety Bond and is schedule to appear at Middletown Superior Court on March 9th.

