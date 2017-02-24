Contractor Arrested For Larceny

February 24, 2017 3:00 PM

Milford, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) – In early October of 2016, A victim signed a proposal with contractor Jeffrey Chirillo of Chirillo Contracting, for remodeling work.

The victim paid Chirillo $32,579.00 in cash and check. As of mid-January, Chirillo had not started any work at the victim’s residence nor has he provided any of the material the victim has paid him for.

Following an investigation a warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for Chirillo’s arrest. On Thursday, Westport Officers took Jeffrey Chirillo into custody. Chirillo was transported to Westport Police Headquarters where he was processed and charged with Larceny 1st Degree, Offering to Make Home Improvement Without Registration.

Chirillo was held on a $75,000.00 bond with a court date of March 7th.

