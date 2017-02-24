College: Feces Swastika Found In Gender-Neutral Bathroom

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — One of the top art schools in the U.S. is investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti made out of human waste was found in a gender-neutral bathroom.
WJAR-TV reports that the Rhode Island School of Design told students the swastika was discovered over the weekend in a dormitory bathroom.
The college, known as RISD, says in a statement that the level of “disrespect and vitriol is completely unacceptable.” Public safety officials are investigating it as an act of vandalism and a hate crime.
The school says it has met with students on the dorm floor and has encouraged those with information to come forward.
