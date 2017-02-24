College: Feces Swastika Found In Gender-Neutral Bathroom

February 24, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: gender neutral bathroom, Hate Crime, Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — One of the top art schools in the U.S. is investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti made out of human waste was found in a gender-neutral bathroom.

WJAR-TV reports that the Rhode Island School of Design told students the swastika was discovered over the weekend in a dormitory bathroom.

The college, known as RISD, says in a statement that the level of “disrespect and vitriol is completely unacceptable.” Public safety officials are investigating it as an act of vandalism and a hate crime.

The school says it has met with students on the dorm floor and has encouraged those with information to come forward.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia