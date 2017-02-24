Arrest Made In Fatal Litchfield Crash

February 24, 2017 9:14 PM
Filed Under: arrest, Fatal, Litchfield

(LITCHFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  – A Litchfield woman was arrested Friday and charged in connection  with an October crash  which killed one person and  seriously injured four others.One person sustained minor injuries.State Police say  57 year old Elizabeth Waterbury of Litchfield  struck multiple motorcycles  on Route 63 at Talmadge Lane.

33 year old Aislinn Kern  of Harwinton was killed.

Waterbury is charged with  Operating Under the Influence, Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane , Interfering with an Officer, Manslaughter with  Motor Vehicle, Assault with a Motor Vehicle  Assault  and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Waterbury is being held on $1,000,000 bond for an appearance in Bantam Superior Court Monday.

