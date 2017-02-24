Arrest Made In Fatal Litchfield Crash

(LITCHFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Litchfield woman was arrested Friday and charged in connection with an October crash which killed one person and seriously injured four others.One person sustained minor injuries.State Police say 57 year old Elizabeth Waterbury of Litchfield struck multiple motorcycles on Route 63 at Talmadge Lane.
33 year old Aislinn Kern of Harwinton was killed.
Waterbury is charged with Operating Under the Influence, Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane , Interfering with an Officer, Manslaughter with Motor Vehicle, Assault with a Motor Vehicle Assault and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.
Waterbury is being held on $1,000,000 bond for an appearance in Bantam Superior Court Monday.