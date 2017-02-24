6 Arrests In October UCONN Owned Vehicle VS Pedestrian (Student) Death

Storrs, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) In October 2016, troopers from Troop C reponded to the UCONN Fire Department on Eagleville Road, in Storrs, to assist with a traffic accident involving a fire truck and a pedestrian.

The vehicle involved was a 2010 Chevy Tahoe and was found to be owned by the University of Connecticut and was being operated by the fire departments shift commander. The pedestrian, a university student, had been sitting on the ground with her back against the exterior portion of the door to bay number #7.

When the door opened she fell back onto the ground and the exiting vehicle drove over her resulting in her death. On January 31, 2017, 6 arrest warrants were submitted for the individuals who hosted an off campus party where the deceased was prior to the accident.

Warrants were issued for those involved with permitting minor(s) to ilegally possess alcohol and who purchased the alcohol. All were processed and released on bond and scheduled to appear at GA-19 in Rockville on March 8th. No additional arrests are expected.