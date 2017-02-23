Two State Troopers Under Investigation For Off-Duty Incident

February 23, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: State Police, Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut State Police troopers have been reassigned pending an investigation by Wethersfield police.

Details were not released but police say it involved an incident that occurred while the troopers were off duty.

No names were released but state police say one trooper was assigned to Troop C barracks in Tolland and the other worked for Troop K in Colchester.

Investigators from the state police Bureau of Professional Standards and Compliance are conducting a review.

In the meantime, the troopers “have been administratively reassigned to non-police duties,” pending the outcome of the investigations.

Wethersfield police said they are not releasing any details of the incident.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

