Police ID Survivor Of Plane Crash

February 23, 2017 10:37 AM

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – East Haven officials, Thursday morning, identified the man who survived the deadly crash of a small plane near Tweed-New Haven Airport Wednesday. Police said Rafayel Hany Wassef, 20, of New London remained in critical condition at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police say the man killed in the crash was Pablo Campos Isona of East Haven.

The plane, from a local flight school, crashed in a swampy area near the end of Runaway 2 around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Piper PA 38 aircraft had just taken off from the airport when it crashed.

Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr. says the plane reported an emergency, turned around and fell from the sky.

First responders trudged through 2 feet of water and ice to reach the wreckage.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the crash.

