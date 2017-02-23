Low-Cost Norwegian Air Promises Bargain Flights To Europe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle is promising cheap trans-Atlantic flights when it starts service to Europe this summer from Connecticut, and Rhode Island and New York’s Hudson Valley.

There will be flights to Scotland from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

Norwegian announced Thursday that it’s opening new flight crew bases at Rhode Island’s T.F. Green Airport and Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York. Year-round flights from those airports to Edinburgh, Scotland, begin in June, and to Ireland and Northern Ireland in July.

One-way flights will start at $65 for the first 10,000 seats. Once the introductory phase is over, flights will start at $99.

The service includes flights to Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports in Ireland, and to Belfast in Northern Ireland.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)