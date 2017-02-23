Governor Issues Executive Order On Transgender Rights

February 23, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: Governor Malloy, schools, Transgender

 HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an executive order to ensure transgender students in Connecticut can still use the bathroom or locker room of their chosen gender.

The Democrat on Thursday ordered that bathrooms and locker rooms in public schools and institutions of higher education be considered places of public accommodation, therefore making discrimination based on sex or gender identity expression illegal under Connecticut law.

Malloy’s executive order comes a day after Republican President Donald Trump’s administration revoked an Obama-era directive instructing public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms of their chosen gender. Trump officials contend the issue is best handled by the states.
State officials also delivered a memo on Thursday to every public school superintendent outlining Connecticut’s anti-discrimination laws, explaining more formal guidance will be issued soon.

 

