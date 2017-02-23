Councilman Proposes Selling Hartford’s New Ballpark

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford City Councilman Larry Deutsch says the capital city’s new minor league ballpark should be sold, to relieve taxpayers of decades of debt service.

The Yard Goats, have yet to play a game at Dunkin’ Donuts park, thanks to construction delays. There have also been cost overruns. The current price tag of the stadium is more than $70 million, though that could grow.

While Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin agrees that the city should never have undertaken the stadium project, he says officials now need to make the best of it and promote development in the area around it. Bronin, Thursday, called Deutsch’s proposal “pretty far removed from reality.”

The Yard Goats are scheduled to play their first game at Dunkin’ Donuts Park April 13.